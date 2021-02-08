Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $4.92 Per Share

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) – Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lithia Motors in a report released on Thursday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities analyst G. Chin forecasts that the company will earn $4.92 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ Q2 2021 earnings at $5.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.17 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

LAD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lithia Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.42.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $369.25 on Monday. Lithia Motors has a fifty-two week low of $55.74 and a fifty-two week high of $372.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.41. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lithia Motors news, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 12,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.28, for a total value of $3,709,112.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,465,788.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.75, for a total value of $2,974,657.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,986 shares in the company, valued at $9,711,499.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,512 shares of company stock worth $8,271,905. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

Featured Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.