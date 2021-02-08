Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€42.00” Price Target for Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €26.50 ($31.18) price objective on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.50 ($40.59) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €32.37 ($38.08).

Infineon Technologies AG has a one year low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a one year high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

