Dragon Coins Price Tops $0.0110 on Top Exchanges (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 60.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 7th. During the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded 38% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dragon Coins has a total market cap of $3.84 million and $437.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragon Coins token can now be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00063478 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.06 or 0.01241421 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,490.68 or 0.06467719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006218 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00052160 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00022818 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00016877 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00033668 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Dragon Coins Token Profile

DRG is a token. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin . Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io

Dragon Coins Token Trading

Dragon Coins can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

