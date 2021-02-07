EXMR FDN Market Cap Achieves $100,635.85 (EXMR)

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded down 46.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. EXMR FDN has a total market cap of $100,635.85 and $44,821.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EXMR FDN coin can now be bought for $0.0159 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, EXMR FDN has traded 13% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00063733 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $480.70 or 0.01245909 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,430.14 or 0.06298540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006231 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00052277 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00022687 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00016882 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00033927 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

About EXMR FDN

EXMR FDN (CRYPTO:EXMR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. EXMR FDN’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR . The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EXMR FDN’s official website is exmrfoundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

EXMR FDN Coin Trading

EXMR FDN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR FDN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EXMR FDN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

