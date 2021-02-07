Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $158,956.00

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 23.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be purchased for $0.0153 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 38.2% against the U.S. dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $3.84 million and $158,956.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,557.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,584.83 or 0.04110274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.73 or 0.00388316 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.52 or 0.01147671 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.58 or 0.00476123 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.66 or 0.00382949 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003581 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.47 or 0.00239819 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00021280 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Profile

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

