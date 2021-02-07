Analyzing Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA) & Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO)

Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA) and Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Emmaus Life Sciences has a beta of 2.34, suggesting that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Health Care Organization has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Emmaus Life Sciences and Pacific Health Care Organization, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emmaus Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Pacific Health Care Organization 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Emmaus Life Sciences and Pacific Health Care Organization’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emmaus Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A Pacific Health Care Organization 10.25% 6.86% 6.12%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Emmaus Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.9% of Emmaus Life Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.6% of Pacific Health Care Organization shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Emmaus Life Sciences and Pacific Health Care Organization’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emmaus Life Sciences $1.32 million 59.38 -$2.37 million N/A N/A Pacific Health Care Organization $7.33 million 1.90 $1.20 million N/A N/A

Pacific Health Care Organization has higher revenue and earnings than Emmaus Life Sciences.

Summary

Pacific Health Care Organization beats Emmaus Life Sciences on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Emmaus Life Sciences

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides Endari, which is L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older; NutreStore L-glutamine powder; and AminoPure, a nutritional supplement. The company also develops therapeutic products based on cell sheet technology for the treatment of corneal diseases. In addition, it focuses on developing pharmaceutical-grade L-glutamine oral powder for diverticulosis. The company was formerly known as Emmaus Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. in September 2011. Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

About Pacific Health Care Organization

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty workers' compensation managed care services for self-administered employers, insurers, third party administrators, municipalities, and others industries in the United States. The company is involved in managing health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs); and negotiating legal agreements for the implementation of workers' compensation carve-outs for California clients/employers with collective bargaining units. It also offers HCO and MPN programs; medical case management services; and ancillary services, including utilization and medical bill review, lien representation, legal support, Medicare set aside, and network access services for workers' compensation claims. The company was formerly known as Clear Air, Inc. and changed its name to Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. in January 2001. Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. was incorporated in 1970 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

