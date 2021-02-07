Anoncoin Price Up 20.5% Over Last Week (ANC)

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Anoncoin has a total market capitalization of $66,946.17 and $40.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Anoncoin has traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Anoncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0317 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Anoncoin alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anoncoin Coin Profile

Anoncoin (ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Anoncoin is anoncoin.net . The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Anoncoin Coin Trading

Anoncoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ANCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Anoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.