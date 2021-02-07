Italo Tops 1-Day Volume of $10.00 (XTA)

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Italo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Italo has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. Italo has a total market cap of $29,191.84 and approximately $10.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00050624 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.75 or 0.00177709 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00062151 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00062610 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.75 or 0.00231988 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00072827 BTC.

About Italo

Italo’s total supply is 25,152,032 coins. Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Italo’s official website is italo.network . The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Italo

Italo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Italo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Italo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

