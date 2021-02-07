FLIP (FLP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $772.00

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. FLIP has a market cap of $197,923.15 and $772.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FLIP has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One FLIP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00063158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.72 or 0.01237424 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,427.14 or 0.06273796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006096 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00017129 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00022765 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00033666 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLIP (CRYPTO:FLP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken

Buying and Selling FLIP

FLIP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

