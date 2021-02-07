Brokerages Expect Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) will post ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Nordic American Tankers posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nordic American Tankers.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $37.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.55 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on NAT. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 326.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 11,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,977 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NAT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,938,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,528,619. Nordic American Tankers has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $471.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.53.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

