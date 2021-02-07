Sentivate (SNTVT) Trading 14.7% Higher This Week

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 7th. Sentivate has a total market capitalization of $24.70 million and approximately $237,108.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentivate coin can now be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Sentivate has traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00063291 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $482.79 or 0.01246410 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,501.76 or 0.06458752 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00052371 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006008 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00017149 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00022744 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00033858 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Sentivate Coin Profile

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,553,663 coins. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Buying and Selling Sentivate

Sentivate can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

