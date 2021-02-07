carVertical (CV) Market Cap Hits $5.09 Million

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 7th. During the last week, carVertical has traded 52.6% higher against the US dollar. carVertical has a total market cap of $5.09 million and approximately $61,348.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day. One carVertical token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00063487 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.30 or 0.01198212 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,465.81 or 0.06336187 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00052510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005987 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00017181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00023020 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00033944 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

carVertical Token Profile

carVertical (CRYPTO:CV) is a token. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com/investors . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

