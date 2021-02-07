JUST Price Hits $0.0372 on Top Exchanges (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One JUST token can currently be purchased for about $0.0372 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, JUST has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar. JUST has a market capitalization of $84.10 million and approximately $157.79 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00050605 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.88 or 0.00176606 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00060011 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00062946 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.63 or 0.00229824 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00072593 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

JUST Token Trading

JUST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

