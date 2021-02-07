renBTC Reaches Market Capitalization of $668.16 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 7th. renBTC has a total market capitalization of $668.16 million and $26.08 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, renBTC has traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. One renBTC token can currently be bought for $38,922.53 or 0.99800800 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get renBTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00050605 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.88 or 0.00176606 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00060011 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00062946 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.63 or 0.00229824 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00072593 BTC.

renBTC Profile

renBTC’s total supply is 17,166 tokens. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io . renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject

Buying and Selling renBTC

renBTC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for renBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.