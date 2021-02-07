THEKEY Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.79 Million (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and $41,295.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THEKEY token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a token. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

