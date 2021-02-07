Zacks: Brokerages Expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to Post $1.96 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.96 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Generac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.09. Generac reported earnings of $1.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Generac will report full year earnings of $6.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.07 to $6.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $8.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Generac.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Generac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Generac from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price objective on Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.08.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total value of $1,144,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,999,471.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Generac by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded up $8.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $270.58. 396,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,803. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Generac has a twelve month low of $75.50 and a twelve month high of $287.55.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

