SparkPoint (SRK) Reaches Market Cap of $27.28 Million

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Over the last week, SparkPoint has traded up 91.3% against the U.S. dollar. One SparkPoint coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SparkPoint has a market capitalization of $27.28 million and $4.07 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00063378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.08 or 0.01175048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,434.19 or 0.06299064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005891 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00050822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00022961 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00016912 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00033596 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

SparkPoint Profile

SparkPoint (CRYPTO:SRK) is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,349,719,919 coins. SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem . The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

SparkPoint can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparkPoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

