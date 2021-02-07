NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $140.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) to announce $140.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $139.08 million and the highest is $141.20 million. NextGen Healthcare posted sales of $136.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full-year sales of $551.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $547.90 million to $553.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $575.53 million, with estimates ranging from $558.00 million to $590.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.15 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.99. The stock had a trading volume of 386,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,876. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.95, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23. NextGen Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, CEO John R. Frantz sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $495,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,328 shares in the company, valued at $9,178,527.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David Ahmadzai sold 10,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $204,846.06. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,246 shares of company stock valued at $784,192. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 32.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 25,816 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 92.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 12,310 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 13.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 399,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after buying an additional 47,144 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 244.1% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 90,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 64,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 19.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 516,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after buying an additional 82,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

