Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.58.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VLY. Wedbush increased their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.25 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

NASDAQ VLY traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.13. 3,093,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,101,851. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $11.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.21.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $335.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Graham O. Jones sold 5,775 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $55,844.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 796,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,702,880.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 374,395 shares in the company, valued at $3,991,050.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,166,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,721 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,595,000 after acquiring an additional 585,351 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 34.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,594,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,920,000 after acquiring an additional 406,401 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,229,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 118.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 594,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 321,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

