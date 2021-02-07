Mercury Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.04 Million (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Mercury token can now be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mercury has a market cap of $1.04 million and $4,017.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mercury has traded 31.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00050625 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.96 or 0.00174351 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00059928 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00063181 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00233196 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00072604 BTC.

Mercury Token Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mercury Token Trading

Mercury can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

