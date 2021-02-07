Handshake (HNS) Market Cap Achieves $59.62 Million

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Handshake has a market cap of $59.62 million and $3.34 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000439 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Handshake has traded up 41.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,407.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,583.23 or 0.04122248 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 51.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.43 or 0.00389068 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $440.13 or 0.01145971 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.65 or 0.00475551 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.34 or 0.00386223 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003599 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.10 or 0.00239808 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00021290 BTC.

Handshake Profile

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake ‘s total supply is 353,513,929 coins. Handshake ‘s official website is handshake.org . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake ‘s official Twitter account is @HNS

Handshake Coin Trading

Handshake can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

