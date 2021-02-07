BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Receives $27.10 Average Target Price from Analysts

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

BP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on BP in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. AlphaValue downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday.

Get BP alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BP. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in BP by 628.4% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,883,706 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,653,000 after buying an additional 1,625,098 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in BP by 484.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 592,116 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,150,000 after buying an additional 490,789 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in BP by 960.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 397,290 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after buying an additional 359,843 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BP in the third quarter valued at about $5,316,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in BP by 399.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 217,857 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 174,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BP traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.81. 29,872,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,901,090. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.50. BP has a 12 month low of $14.74 and a 12 month high of $37.28.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $48.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.15 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BP will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.03%.

About BP

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.