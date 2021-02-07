TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Receives $6.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.29.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXMD. HC Wainwright cut their target price on TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXMD. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 26,854 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,492,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 134,451 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,900,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 62,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 177.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 62,515 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TXMD traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.90. 16,779,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,559,845. The company has a market cap of $569.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.19. TherapeuticsMD has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 million. On average, equities analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

