Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) (ETR:SAX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) (ETR:SAX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €78.06 ($91.84).

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAX. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Get Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) alerts:

Shares of SAX traded down €0.30 ($0.35) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €74.60 ($87.76). The stock had a trading volume of 42,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.64, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €76.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of €69.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.15. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €37.00 ($43.53) and a 1-year high of €82.50 ($97.06).

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.