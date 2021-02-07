Analysts Set ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) Price Target at €13.81

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €13.98 ($16.44).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Independent Research set a €11.30 ($13.29) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of ETR:PSM traded up €0.23 ($0.27) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €15.63 ($18.39). 2,015,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion and a PE ratio of 17.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is €14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is €11.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.54. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE has a one year low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a one year high of €15.74 ($18.52).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

