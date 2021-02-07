Wing (WING) Trading Up 39.5% Over Last Week

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 7th. In the last seven days, Wing has traded 39.5% higher against the US dollar. Wing has a market capitalization of $20.41 million and approximately $3.82 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing token can now be purchased for $21.88 or 0.00056717 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00050752 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.81 or 0.00175729 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00060875 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00063277 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.55 or 0.00232073 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00072847 BTC.

Wing’s total supply is 2,432,478 tokens and its circulating supply is 932,478 tokens. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

Wing can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

