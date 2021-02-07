VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Receives $37.30 Average Price Target from Analysts

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.30.

Several research firms have commented on VER. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Mizuho raised shares of VEREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VEREIT in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of VEREIT from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of NYSE VER traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,339,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.65. VEREIT has a twelve month low of $17.77 and a twelve month high of $50.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.06.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.35). VEREIT had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. VEREIT’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that VEREIT will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in VEREIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

