VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Receives $37.30 Average Price Target from Analysts

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.30.
Several research firms have commented on VER. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Mizuho raised shares of VEREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VEREIT in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of VEREIT from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st.
Shares of NYSE VER traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,339,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.65. VEREIT has a twelve month low of $17.77 and a twelve month high of $50.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.06.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in VEREIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000.
About VEREIT
VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.
