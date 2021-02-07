Brokerages Set Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) (ETR:PAH3) Price Target at €65.17

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) (ETR:PAH3) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €65.17 ($76.67).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAH3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Independent Research set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) stock traded up €0.44 ($0.52) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €60.92 ($71.67). The stock had a trading volume of 761,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,739. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €57.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €53.48. Porsche Automobil Holding SE has a twelve month low of €28.28 ($33.27) and a twelve month high of €66.24 ($77.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 12.34 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

