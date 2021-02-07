Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Trading Down 26.8% Over Last 7 Days

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Empty Set Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000492 BTC on major exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a market cap of $84.13 million and $883,215.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 26.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00051014 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.93 or 0.00176386 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00059677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00063490 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00232467 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00073027 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Token Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 443,728,633 tokens. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

Empty Set Dollar Token Trading

Empty Set Dollar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

