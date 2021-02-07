Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Receives $39.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.25.

HXL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Hexcel by 496.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Hexcel in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Hexcel by 43.5% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Hexcel in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

HXL stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.49. 653,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,925. Hexcel has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $76.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.47 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hexcel will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

