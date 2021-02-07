KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.97.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $19.50 to $20.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of KEY stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $18.57. 5,407,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,154,609. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.34. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $20.24.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $261,865.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,465.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 12,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 83,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 125,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 33.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

