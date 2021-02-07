Analysts Set Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Target Price at $34.29

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.29.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DAO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Macquarie started coverage on Youdao in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Get Youdao alerts:

DAO traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.63. The stock had a trading volume of 278,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,922. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.69 and a beta of -0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.39. Youdao has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $47.70.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($7.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.70) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $131.97 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Youdao will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its stake in Youdao by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 9,388,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,612,000 after buying an additional 1,132,980 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Youdao by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 440,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,313,000 after purchasing an additional 262,951 shares in the last quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Youdao by 397.7% during the 3rd quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 127,850 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Youdao during the 3rd quarter worth about $497,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Youdao during the 3rd quarter worth about $370,000. 14.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; Youdao Cloudnote, an independent notetaking tool that offers a suite of features for users to make a note of their ideas and inspirations anytime and anywhere; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

Read More: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.