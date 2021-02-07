Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Receives $135.94 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.78.
A number of analysts have commented on PFPT shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $155.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.
In other Proofpoint news, EVP Ashan Willy sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $82,008.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,803.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 24,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.02, for a total transaction of $3,182,889.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,149 shares in the company, valued at $13,411,432.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,075 shares of company stock valued at $7,199,798. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
PFPT stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.20. 1,062,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,622. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.98 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Proofpoint has a 52 week low of $83.81 and a 52 week high of $140.91.
Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.76. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. Analysts forecast that Proofpoint will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Proofpoint Company Profile
Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.
