Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Receives $135.94 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.78.

A number of analysts have commented on PFPT shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $155.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP Ashan Willy sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $82,008.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,803.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 24,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.02, for a total transaction of $3,182,889.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,149 shares in the company, valued at $13,411,432.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,075 shares of company stock valued at $7,199,798. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Proofpoint by 27.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 18,423 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 35.1% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,047,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,576,000 after buying an additional 272,275 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 41.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 170,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,957,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 11,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 37.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,149,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,764,000 after buying an additional 315,951 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFPT stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.20. 1,062,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,622. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.98 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Proofpoint has a 52 week low of $83.81 and a 52 week high of $140.91.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.76. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. Analysts forecast that Proofpoint will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

