Brokerages Expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) to Announce -$0.57 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) will post ($0.57) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.66). Park Hotels & Resorts reported earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 179.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($1.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($1.65). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.29). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Park Hotels & Resorts.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.65). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.63% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. The business had revenue of $98.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PK shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.25 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

Shares of NYSE:PK traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $18.15. 2,095,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,025,746. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.28 and a 200-day moving average of $12.94. Park Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $24.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,266.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park Hotels & Resorts (PK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.