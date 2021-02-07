FNB Protocol (FNB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $302,043.00

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 7th. One FNB Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FNB Protocol has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. FNB Protocol has a total market cap of $7.25 million and approximately $302,043.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About FNB Protocol

FNB Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,377,943,413 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

Buying and Selling FNB Protocol

FNB Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FNB Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FNB Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

