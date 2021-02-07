SafeCoin (SAFE) Trading 43% Higher Over Last Week

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0471 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $121.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded up 43% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,357.18 or 1.00026303 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00034089 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.13 or 0.01155575 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.50 or 0.00306405 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.32 or 0.00212072 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00065114 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001449 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00033726 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001836 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

SafeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

