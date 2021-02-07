Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Receives $196.44 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $202.18.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITW. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $5.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $202.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,886,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,965. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $224.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.16. The company has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITW. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,262,000 after acquiring an additional 428,601 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,636,000 after purchasing an additional 268,059 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,478,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,731,000 after purchasing an additional 63,476 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 196.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 950,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,657,000 after purchasing an additional 629,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 47.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 811,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,870,000 after buying an additional 261,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

