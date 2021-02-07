WazirX Trading Up 13.3% This Week (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 7th. Over the last week, WazirX has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WazirX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $26.46 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00051172 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.10 or 0.00177334 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00058901 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00063534 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.56 or 0.00235817 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00072988 BTC.

WazirX’s total supply is 989,300,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 227,283,956 tokens. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com

WazirX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

