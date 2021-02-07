ScPrime 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $31,443.00 (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 7th. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $4.78 million and $31,443.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ScPrime has traded 46.5% higher against the US dollar. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000382 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00051172 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.10 or 0.00177334 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00064122 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $438.19 or 0.01141019 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,404.87 or 0.06262075 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 39,287,936 coins and its circulating supply is 32,604,325 coins. ScPrime’s official website is siaprime.net

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

