Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Announces Earnings Results

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%.

Shares of LBRT traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.63. The stock had a trading volume of 953,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,804. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.02. Liberty Oilfield Services has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LBRT. Wells Fargo & Company cut Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price (up previously from $10.50) on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Scotiabank cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.46.

In other news, President Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $109,600.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,417,010 shares in the company, valued at $15,530,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,907,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,908,487.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 116,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,830 over the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

