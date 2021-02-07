CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Announces Earnings Results

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CURO Group had a return on equity of 115.45% and a net margin of 10.64%.

Shares of NYSE CURO traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,168,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,784. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. CURO Group has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $20.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 3.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.30%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CURO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CURO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised CURO Group from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CURO Group from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

In related news, EVP William C. Baker sold 23,749 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $202,341.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 395,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,468.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $136,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,529,319.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,304 shares of company stock worth $1,424,701 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

