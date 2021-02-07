Brokerages Anticipate Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) to post $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.90. Triumph Bancorp reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 538.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TBK shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Triumph Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBK traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.06. 85,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,786. Triumph Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.03 and a 52 week high of $65.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.35. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $252,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Rafferty sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $373,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,576 shares of company stock worth $2,350,627. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 19.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter worth $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 44.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 6.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,072,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,411,000 after purchasing an additional 67,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter worth $6,233,000. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

