Zacks: Analysts Expect Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) to Post $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) to post $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cantel Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.52. Cantel Medical posted earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cantel Medical will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cantel Medical.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $297.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.50 million. Cantel Medical had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 3.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMD shares. CJS Securities started coverage on Cantel Medical in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Sidoti downgraded Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,839,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,649,000 after acquiring an additional 332,231 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,935,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,933,000 after acquiring an additional 270,025 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 3,002.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,269,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,477 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 797,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,889,000 after acquiring an additional 8,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 667,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,643,000 after acquiring an additional 90,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMD traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.73. 353,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.54, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. Cantel Medical has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $89.10.

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

