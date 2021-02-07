Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $18.97 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,934 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 2.7% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $18,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $492.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $481.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $476.59. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total transaction of $275,874.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,256.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total value of $450,878.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 178 shares in the company, valued at $84,658.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,663 shares of company stock worth $51,994,792 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.42.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

