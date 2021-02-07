Brokerages Set BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) PT at $25.57

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.57.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BXS. TheStreet raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. DA Davidson cut shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of NYSE BXS traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $28.66. 352,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,775. BancorpSouth Bank has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $30.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.59. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,160,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,256,000 after purchasing an additional 305,420 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 879,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,140,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 840,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,287,000 after buying an additional 170,118 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 637,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,491,000 after buying an additional 11,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 479,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,167,000 after buying an additional 200,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

