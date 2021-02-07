$37.52 Million in Sales Expected for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) will report $37.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MP Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.23 million and the lowest is $36.80 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full-year sales of $129.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $128.90 million to $130.36 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $179.45 million, with estimates ranging from $177.50 million to $181.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MP Materials.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MP Materials stock traded down $1.55 on Tuesday, hitting $32.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,535,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,728,446. MP Materials has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $40.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.31.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MP Materials (MP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.