Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) will report sales of $6.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Brainsway’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.50 million and the lowest is $6.40 million. Brainsway posted sales of $6.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brainsway will report full year sales of $21.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.40 million to $21.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $28.10 million, with estimates ranging from $26.20 million to $30.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brainsway.

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 million. Brainsway had a negative net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 33.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brainsway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of Brainsway stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,324. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.60. The firm has a market cap of $86.24 million, a PE ratio of -24.91 and a beta of 1.39. Brainsway has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.24.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brainsway stock. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 417,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 3.86% of Brainsway worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brainsway

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

