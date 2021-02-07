Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.52 Million

Equities analysts expect MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) to post sales of $37.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MP Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.80 million and the highest is $38.23 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full-year sales of $129.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $128.90 million to $130.36 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $179.45 million, with estimates ranging from $177.50 million to $181.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MP Materials.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MP shares. Northland Securities began coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE MP traded down $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,535,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,728,446. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.31. MP Materials has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $40.74.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

