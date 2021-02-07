$49.45 Million in Sales Expected for Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) will announce sales of $49.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $47.69 million and the highest is $52.86 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full year sales of $164.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $163.26 million to $168.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $211.33 million, with estimates ranging from $195.05 million to $228.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Jumia Technologies.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $39.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.98 million. Jumia Technologies had a negative return on equity of 135.39% and a negative net margin of 120.62%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JMIA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

Shares of JMIA stock traded down $3.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,295,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,956,158. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 4.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.31 and a 200-day moving average of $23.73. Jumia Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $67.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JMIA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the third quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 176.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 30.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

