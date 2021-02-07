Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Receives $159.54 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $159.54.

Several research firms have commented on CTXS. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock.

CTXS traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $131.82. 664,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,189. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. Citrix Systems has a twelve month low of $100.31 and a twelve month high of $173.56. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Citrix Systems will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 33.90%.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 3,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $424,968.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,904.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $89,825.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,473 shares in the company, valued at $8,471,741.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,786 shares of company stock worth $7,628,604 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Citrix Systems by 154.1% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 183.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 272 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Citrix Systems by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

